Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Ranjit Sinha passed away at 4.30 am in Delhi today morning, news agency ANI reported.

Ranjit Sinha, 1974 batch retired IPS officer, who held various senior posts including that of CBI director and DG ITBP, passed away today around 4:30 am in Delhi.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/58GKPE2PvP — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021

Sinha was a retired officer of the 1974 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and had during his lifetime held several senior posts including that of the CBI director and the Director General (DG) of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via