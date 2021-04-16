Former CBI Director Ranjit Sinha dead

Former CBI Director Ranjit Sinha dead1 min read . 09:24 AM IST
Former CBI Director Ranjit Sinha was a retired officer of the 1974 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS)
Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Ranjit Sinha passed away at 4.30 am in Delhi today morning, news agency ANI reported.
Sinha was a retired officer of the 1974 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and had during his lifetime held several senior posts including that of the CBI director and the Director General (DG) of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
