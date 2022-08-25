Former CEA K. Subramanian appointed as India’s ED at IMF

The appointments committee of the cabinet said in the order that Subramanian’s term is for a period of three years, or until further orders, starting from 1 November. Subramanian, currently Professor (finance) at the Indian School of Business, was the youngest CEA in the finance ministry between 2018 and 2021. The order said that current Executive Director (India) at the IMF Surjit Bhalla’s tenure is cut short upto 31 October.