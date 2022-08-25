Former CEA K. Subramanian appointed as India’s ED at IMF

Former CEA K. Subramanian appointed as India’s ED at IMF1 min read . 07:59 PM IST
NEW DELHI :Former Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian has been appointed as India’s Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from November, showed an official order.
The appointments committee of the cabinet said in the order that Subramanian’s term is for a period of three years, or until further orders, starting from 1 November. Subramanian, currently Professor (finance) at the Indian School of Business, was the youngest CEA in the finance ministry between 2018 and 2021. The order said that current Executive Director (India) at the IMF Surjit Bhalla’s tenure is cut short upto 31 October.
As the chief economic advisor, Subramanian had led the preparation of India’s Economic Surveys, the annual independent critique of the economy from the finance ministry which forms part of union budget documents, for FY19, FY20 and FY21. In his last Economic Survey, Subramanian dealt with the policy dilemma of saving lives versus livelihoods and on other key challenges facing the country including sustainable development and climate change.
Subramanian, who holds a PhD from the University of Chicago, has been published extensively in journals on subjects like banking, law and finance, innovation and economic growth, and corporate governance. Subramanian has been conferred the Distinguished Alumnus award by IIT-Kanpur and IIM-Calcutta, his alma maters. In the Economic Surveys, he had dealt with the government’s policy goal of taking Indian economy to the size of dollar five trillion.
