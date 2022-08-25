Govt appoints former CEA K Subramanian as Executive Director for India at IMF

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Professor (Finance), Indian School of Business and former Chief Economic Adviser to the post of Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), w.e.f 01.11.2022 for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier by curtailing the tenure of Dr. Surjit S. Bhalla as ED (India), IMF up to 31.10.2022," the order read.