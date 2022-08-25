Govt appoints former CEA K Subramanian as Executive Director for India at IMF

KV Subramanian will succeed eminent economist Surjit S Bhalla who was appointed as the Executive Director for India on the board of the IMF in 2019
Former Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian was on Thursday appointed as the Executive Director for India at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an official order said.
Subramanian's term will begin from November and will continue for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, by curtailing the tenure of eminent economist Surjit S Bhalla as ED (India), IMF up to 31 October, 2022.
Bhalla was appointed as the Executive Director for India on the board of the IMF in 2019. He succeeded former RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn, who died in the US on 30 July after a brief illness.
“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Professor (Finance), Indian School of Business and former Chief Economic Adviser to the post of Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), w.e.f 01.11.2022 for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier by curtailing the tenure of Dr. Surjit S. Bhalla as ED (India), IMF up to 31.10.2022," the order read.
