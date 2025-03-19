Former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates arrives in Parliament, meets BJP chief JP Nadda

Chairman of the Gates Foundation and former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates met Union Minister JP Nadda in the Parliament on Wednesday. Gates is on his third visit to India in three years. Details of their meeting are unclear.

Gates will also meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday afternoon. The meeting between Naidu and Gates will centre on the foundation’s collaboration with Andhra Pradesh in education, health, and agriculture. Additionally, agreements related to these sectors are expected to be signed during the discussion, an official release added.

Gates meets agriculture minister Chouhan Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Bill Gates at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi on March 17, holding discussions on various topics related to agriculture and rural development.

A statement from the agriculture ministry said they discussed in detail many important topics related to agriculture, food security, women's empowerment, technological innovation, and rural development.

Expressing gratitude for The Gates Foundation's support and commitment, Chouhan said that there are immense possibilities to further deepen the partnership between India and the Gates Foundation, especially in the fields of digital agriculture, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and climate-friendly agricultural techniques.

MoU on agriculture, healthcare India AI Mission and Gates Foundation will soon sign an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to revolutionise agriculture, healthcare, education, and climate change initiatives.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday in a post on social media platform said, “AI solutions for better crops, stronger healthcare, smarter education & climate resilience-- MoU soon between India AI Mission & @gatesfoundation.”

The India AI Mission focuses on developing AI applications in critical sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, weather forecasting, and disaster management.

Eighteen applications have been identified in these domains to harness AI for societal benefits.

The initiative will address challenges such as climate change, learning disabilities, and agritech solutions, ensuring AI contributes to the well-being of millions.

Gates' climate group lays off dozens Breakthrough Energy, the climate group funded Bill Gates, laid off dozens of employees in the US and Europe as it pulled back from public policy advocacy work that was a cornerstone of its mission.

The group laid off all of its staff in Europe as well as all of its US public policy team and staff members responsible for partnerships, a Bloomberg report said. Breakthrough Energy is an umbrella organization founded by Gates that houses various initiatives aimed at accelerating the clean energy transition.

The move comes as US President Donald Trump enacts a plan aimed to boost fossil fuels and Republicans weigh whether to roll back parts of former President Joe Biden’s climate law, which Gates helped usher through Congress in 2022.

Bill Gates is the sixth-richest person on Earth with a net worth of $163.4 billion.