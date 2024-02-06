Former Chennai Mayor’s son Vetri Duraisamy missing after car falls into Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh
A total of three people -- Vetri, his friend Gopinath, and driver Tanjeev -- were there in the vehicle that skidded off the road and rolled into the Sutlej river in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.
Former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy’s son Vetri Duraisamy, a film director, is reportedly missing after the car in which he was travelling along with other passengers, fell into the Sutlej river in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.
