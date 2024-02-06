 Former Chennai Mayor’s son Vetri Duraisamy missing after car falls into Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh | Mint
Former Chennai Mayor’s son Vetri Duraisamy missing after car falls into Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh

 Livemint

A total of three people -- Vetri, his friend Gopinath, and driver Tanjeev -- were there in the vehicle that skidded off the road and rolled into the Sutlej river in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Vetri Duraisamy, a film director, is the son of former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy. Photo: X (formerly Twitter)Premium
Vetri Duraisamy, a film director, is the son of former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy. Photo: X (formerly Twitter)

Former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy’s son Vetri Duraisamy, a film director, is reportedly missing after the car in which he was travelling along with other passengers, fell into the Sutlej river in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

A total of three people -- Vetri, his friend Gopinath, and driver Tanjeev -- were there in the vehicle that skidded off the road and rolled into the Sutlej river on Sunday.

The vehicle’s driver Tanjeev was killed in the accident, while Vetri’s friend Gopinath suffered injuries, according to a report by The Hindu, citing the police.

Tanjeev, a resident of Tabo in Himachal Pradesh, was swept away in the river.

Gopinath was rushed to the hospital and currently undergoing medical treatment. 

The accident occurred around 1.30 pm on Sunday, near Kashang Nala on National Highway 5 (NH5), while the vehicle was on its way to Shimla from Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti district, said Naveen Jalta, Kinnaur’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), as per the report. 

“The vehicle fell in Sutlej river. There were three people in the vehicle, two of them were tourists from Tamil Nadu. Vetri Duraisamy, a resident of CIT Nagar, Nandanam, Chennai, is missing, while Gopinath, 32, a resident of Palayam in Vellakovil (Tiruppur), was injured and referred to a hospital in Shimla," Jalta was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Search operations were on to trace Vetri Duraisamy.

Vetri Duraisamy had directed the film ‘Endraavathu Oru Naal’ starring Vidharth and Remya Nambeesan.

The film had a festival run before its theatrical release, winning 43 awards across various film festivals. 

The movie ‘Endraavathu Oru Naal’ revolves around a farmer named Thangamuthu and his wife Rasathi, who live a happy life with their cattle.

Apart from Remya Nambeesan and Vidharth, the film also featured Ilavarasu, Master Raghavan, Diana Vishalini, Rajesh Balachandran and many more in prominent roles.

Published: 06 Feb 2024, 07:55 PM IST
