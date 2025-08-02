Former CJI DY Chandrachud vacates official residence, shifts to 14-Tughlaq Road bungalow

After a controversy had erupted over former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud’s stay at the official residence of CJI in New Delhi beyond permissible time, he has vacated the bungalow.

On July 7, Justice Chandrachud had told news agency PTIthat his luggage was packed and he, along with his wife and children, would soon move to a paid government accommodation.

"We have actually packed up our luggage. Some of the luggage is already gone to the new house and some are kept here in the storeroom," Justice Chandrachud had said.

Justice Chandrachud, his wife Kalpana and daughters Priyanka and Mahi, both of whom are persons with disabilities, were living in the official CJI residence.

The former Chief Justice of India had expressed regret over the controversy, citing his daughters' medical condition and the need for a wheelchair-accessible home. He said he was awaiting the completion of the new house before moving in.

On July 1, the Supreme Court administration had written to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs stating that Justice Chandrachud had stayed in the CJI official residence beyond the permissible period and sought the property to be vacated.

The letter requested the MoHUA secretary to take possession of the bungalow from the former CJI without any further delay as the permission granted to him for retention of the accommodation expired on May 31, while the prescribed six-month period of further stay under the 2022 Rules ended on May 10.

Earlier, Justice Chandrachud had said that he spoke to his successor CJI Sanjiv Khanna and told him he would return to 14, Tughlaq Road bungalow, where he lived before becoming the CJI.

However, Justice Khanna had asked Justice Chandrachud to continue staying in the CJI bungalow as he did not want to shift to the official residence.