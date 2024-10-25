Former CM Arvind Kejriwal attacked during Vikaspuri Padyatra? Sanjay Singh says, ‘BJP tried to kill him by…’

AAP claims an attack on former CM Arvind Kejriwal during a Padyatra in Vikaspuri, Delhi, where the assailants approached him closely. CM Atishi is set to hold a press conference soon.

Updated25 Oct 2024, 09:16 PM IST
AAP Alleges BJP Behind Attack on Former Delhi CM Kejriwal During Padyatra
AAP Alleges BJP Behind Attack on Former Delhi CM Kejriwal During Padyatra(PTI)

AAP on Friday evening alleged thay former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was attacked during a Padyatra in Vikaspuri. Party said that the ‘attackers got too close to him during the event’ raising the suspicion.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said that the Delhi police has not taken any action against the miscreants who attacked the AAP chief.

"Today during the padayatra, some BJP workers raised slogans against Arvind Kejriwal and attacked him. Anything could have happened to him in this attack. If they had weapons, Arvind Kejriwal could have also lost his life. This attack has clearly been carried out by the BJP because BJP workers had attacked Arvind Kejriwal earlier as well. Till date, Delhi police has not taken any action against those who had attacked Arvind Kejriwal," CM Atishi said.

Alleging that BJP was behind the attack, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, “BJP people have become enemies of Arvind Kejriwal's life. First, using ED-CBI, they filed false cases, put him in jail, stopped insulin, tried to kill him and now BJP goons have attacked Arvind Kejriwal. BJP wants to finish Kejriwal. If anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, BJP will be responsible for that.”

 

 

AAP leader Manish Sisodia said the attack on Arvind Kejriwal is extremely "condemnable and worrying."

"The attack on Arvind Kejriwal is extremely condemnable and worrying. It is clear that the BJP has carried out this attack through its goons. If anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, the entire responsibility will be on the BJP. We are not going to be afraid--the Aam Aadmi Party will remain steadfast on its mission," Manish Sisodia posted on X.

Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. Congress could not win a single seat in the Delhi assembly polls held in 2020. While AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats, BJP secured eighth seats in the last assembly polls.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 09:16 PM IST
Former CM Arvind Kejriwal attacked during Vikaspuri Padyatra? Sanjay Singh says, 'BJP tried to kill him by…'

