Former CM BS Yediyurappa to be arrested in POCSO case? Karnataka Home Minister says…

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa faces possible arrest in a POCSO case based on a complaint by a 17-year-old girl's mother. Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that CID will decide if arrest is necessary, following procedural notice served to Yediyurappa.

Livemint
First Published03:16 PM IST

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa may be arrested soon in connection with a POCSO case. The senior BJP leader has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act on the basis of a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl. He was also asked to appear before a CID probe team earlier this week and sought time since he was presently in Delhi.

“If necessary they will arrest. I can't say (if) it is necessary, CID has to say it. If they feel it is necessary, they will do it,” Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters on Thursday.

The senior Congress leader said that a notice had been served to Yediyurappa as per procedure and the CID had asked him to appear for questioning. 

“Notice has been served procedurally, the charge-sheet has to be filed by June 15. Before that they (CID) will file the charge-sheet. They will have to follow procedure for it. They will have to record his statement and produce him (in court), all these are procedures and the department will do it,” he explained.

ALSO READ: Monsoon tracker: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Karnataka; heatwave warning in 12 states

The complaint against Yediyurappa was registered in mid-March and transferred hours to the CID for further investigation. The veteran BJP leader has however denied the allegations and insisted that he would fight the case legally. He has also moved the court seeking quashing of the FIR.

Meanwhile the 54-year-old woman who levelled the charges passed away from lung cancer at a private hospital in the state last month. 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaFormer CM BS Yediyurappa to be arrested in POCSO case? Karnataka Home Minister says…

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

301.30
09:47 AM | 13 JUN 2024
10.75 (3.7%)

Tata Steel

182.55
09:47 AM | 13 JUN 2024
0.3 (0.16%)

GAIL India

220.00
09:47 AM | 13 JUN 2024
3.05 (1.41%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

165.45
09:47 AM | 13 JUN 2024
-1.4 (-0.84%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Aegis Logis

839.65
09:37 AM | 13 JUN 2024
73.2 (9.55%)

Usha Martin

414.15
09:37 AM | 13 JUN 2024
36 (9.52%)

Oracle Financial Services Softwa

9,568.00
09:37 AM | 13 JUN 2024
826.2 (9.45%)

Elgi Equipments

658.20
09:37 AM | 13 JUN 2024
54.45 (9.02%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,441.00-219.00
    Chennai
    73,370.00139.00
    Delhi
    73,155.00353.00
    Kolkata
    72,797.00-577.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue