comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 28 2023 15:59:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.15 0.73%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 238.70 2.18%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.15 2.68%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 651.10 0.42%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,705.20 0.14%
Business News/ News / India/  Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu joins YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's party; likely to contest Lok Sabha elections 2024
Back Back

Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu joins YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's party; likely to contest Lok Sabha elections 2024

 Devesh Kumar

Ambati Rayudu, who played for MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) announced his retirement after the franchise won the trophy in 2023

Ambati Rayadu joined politics in presence of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan ReddyPremium
Ambati Rayadu joined politics in presence of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu began his next innings on Thursday as he joined YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in the presence of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. Rayudu's political career began with an event in Vijayawada, which was attended by other high-level dignitaries including Andhra Pradesh's Deputy CM Narayan Swamy and YSRCP MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy.

"Famous Indian cricketer Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined the YSR Congress Party in the presence of Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan at the CM Camp office. Deputy CM Narayana Swamy and MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy participated in this program," the party wrote on X.

Ambati Rayudu, who played for MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) announced his retirement after the franchise won the trophy in 2023. Soon after stepping down from cricket, Rayadu announced that he would join politics and toured his home state Andhra Pradesh to understand the issues confronting the people.

“I shall soon enter politics in Andhra Pradesh to serve the people. Before that, I decided to visit different parts of the district to know the people’s pulse and understand their problems," Rayudu had told local reporters.

"I shall come out with a concrete action plan on how to go about in politics and which platform I would choose," he had added.

To contest Lok Sabha elections?

Ambati Rayudu's decision comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and previously it was reported that the ex-cricketer was considering contesting the general election from Guntur or Machilipatnam parliamentary constituency. Rayudu denied the claims then, but joining YSRCP ahead of the elections shows that he has some plans in mind.

For YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's party, Ambati Rayudu can attract young votes as the batter has represented Andhra Pradesh and India on the international stage. Moreover, the CSK franchise in IPL has a very solid fan base all across the country including Andhra Pradesh. The 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly will also go for elections next year.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 28 Dec 2023, 08:05 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App