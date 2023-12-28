Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu began his next innings on Thursday as he joined YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in the presence of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. Rayudu's political career began with an event in Vijayawada, which was attended by other high-level dignitaries including Andhra Pradesh's Deputy CM Narayan Swamy and YSRCP MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy.

"Famous Indian cricketer Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined the YSR Congress Party in the presence of Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan at the CM Camp office. Deputy CM Narayana Swamy and MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy participated in this program," the party wrote on X.

Ambati Rayudu, who played for MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) announced his retirement after the franchise won the trophy in 2023. Soon after stepping down from cricket, Rayadu announced that he would join politics and toured his home state Andhra Pradesh to understand the issues confronting the people.

“I shall soon enter politics in Andhra Pradesh to serve the people. Before that, I decided to visit different parts of the district to know the people’s pulse and understand their problems," Rayudu had told local reporters.

"I shall come out with a concrete action plan on how to go about in politics and which platform I would choose," he had added.

To contest Lok Sabha elections?

Ambati Rayudu's decision comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and previously it was reported that the ex-cricketer was considering contesting the general election from Guntur or Machilipatnam parliamentary constituency. Rayudu denied the claims then, but joining YSRCP ahead of the elections shows that he has some plans in mind.

For YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's party, Ambati Rayudu can attract young votes as the batter has represented Andhra Pradesh and India on the international stage. Moreover, the CSK franchise in IPL has a very solid fan base all across the country including Andhra Pradesh. The 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly will also go for elections next year.

