Former cricketer Salim Durani passes away at the age of 881 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 10:18 AM IST
- Salim Durani had undergone a proximal femoral nail surgery after he broke his thigh bone in a fall in January this year.
Salim Durani, the debonair India cricketer of the 1960s with a movie star looks, a puckish sense of humour, and a penchant for hitting monstrous sixes on demand, died on Sunday.He was 88. His death was confirmed by sources close to the family. He had been living with his younger brother, Jahangir Durani, in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
