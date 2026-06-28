Former Delhi health services chief Dr Vatsala Agarwal arrested in multi-crore medical procurement corruption case

Delhi Police have arrested former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Vatsala Agarwal in connection with a corruption case linked to alleged irregularities in the procurement of medicines, surgical supplies and medical equipment.

According to the Delhi Police's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), the investigation involves alleged manipulation of tender specifications and other lapses in the procurement of medicines and medical equipment valued at hundreds of crores of rupees.

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The Delhi government had earlier initiated proceedings under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, over alleged financial and administrative irregularities in the purchase of medicines, surgical supplies and medical equipment through the Health Department's Central Procurement Agency (CPA).

According to the ACB, the case involves alleged large-scale financial irregularities in procurements worth several hundred crore rupees carried out by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under the DGHS. The investigation began after the Directorate of Vigilance reported suspicious transactions and suspected violations of procurement procedures, reported PTI.

Investigators alleged that items including portable X-ray machines, bed sheets and linen, C-arm radiological equipment, anaesthesia workstations, oral rehydration solution (ORS), surgical consumables and medicines were purchased at inflated prices through manipulated tendering processes.

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The ACB further alleged that tender specifications were deliberately tailored to benefit selected suppliers, effectively shutting out genuine bidders and resulting in the alleged misuse of public funds amounting to hundreds of crores.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Branch had also arrested the in-charge of the Central Procurement Agency, Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga.

The ACB is probing allegations of serious irregularities in the procurement process and financial loss caused to the public exchequer.

What did Rekha Gupta say? Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said a fair, transparent and time-bound investigation should be conducted into the case.

She reiterated that the Delhi government follows a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, adding that it is the government's responsibility to protect every rupee of taxpayers' money and that any misuse of public funds would not be tolerated.

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The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) offers comprehensive healthcare services to enrolled Central government employees and pensioners and caters to a large beneficiary population.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Former Delhi health services chief Dr Vatsala Agarwal arrested in multi-crore medical procurement corruption case