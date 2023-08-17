comScore
Thu Aug 17 2023 09:58:00
Former DRDO chief V S Arunachalam passes away; PM Modi condoles loss of veteran scientist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of 87-year-old veteran scientist S Arunachalam. V S Arunachalam, a former DRDO director general, died in the US on Wednesday, his family said in a statement.

"With great sadness and a sense of immense loss, we would like to convey the demise of Dr V S Arunachalam. He passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by close family in California," the statement said.

“Dr. V.S. Arunachalam’s passing away leaves a major void in scientific community and the strategic world. He was greatly admired for his knowledge, passion for research and rich contribution towards strengthening India’s security capabilities. Condolences to his family and well wishers. Om Shanti," PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter.

 

His distinguished career spanned across Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), National Aeronautical Laboratory, and Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory.

Arunachalam helmed the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and was the Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister from 1982-92.

He was conferred the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award (1980), Padma Bhushan (1985), and Padma Vibhushan (1990) for his contribution to engineering science and technology.

In addition to being the first Indian Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering (UK), Arunachalam served as a member of the advisory and editorial boards of several universities and foundations, including the Materials Research Society Bulletin.

He launched three major programmes: Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) under an autonomous body Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA); the Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) Programme; and the IGMDP (Integrated Guided Missiles Development Programme) to develop a family of strategic and tactical guided missiles.

In 2015, Arunachalam was awarded DRDO's Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to the field of scientific research and technology.

Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST
