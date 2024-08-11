Former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh passed away due to a prolonged illness at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala confirmed Singh's demise, saying, “The news of the demise of former Foreign Minister Natwar Singh ji is sad."

"Pained by the passing away of Shri Natwar Singh Ji. He made rich contributions to the world of diplomacy and foreign policy. He was also known for his intellect as well as prolific writing. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," said PM Modi in a post on X.

Born in 1931 in Bharatpur district, Rajasthan, Singh was a career diplomat who brought extensive diplomatic experience to his political roles. He was also a prolific author, covering topics from the life of a maharaja to the intricacies of foreign affairs.

Throughout his distinguished career, Singh held many important positions and was honored with the Padma Bhushan in 1984 for his service to the nation.

A former Congress MP, Singh served as India’s External Affairs Minister from 2004 to 2005 during the UPA-I government under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He also held the position of ambassador to Pakistan and worked in Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's office from 1966 to 1971. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh was also a prolific author, with works such as The Legacy of Nehru: A Memorial Tribute and My China Diary 1956-88. His autobiography is titled One Life Is Not Enough.