Former finance secretary Rajiv Kumar appointed as Election Commissioner

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed former union finance secretary Rajiv Kumar as an Election Commissioner. Kumar will replace Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, resigned earlier this week, whose tenure is set to end on 31 August.

Kumar is a retired Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer of 1984 Jharkhand cadre. He has BSc and LLB degrees, along with a masters in public policy and sustainability.

"In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Rajiv Kumar, IAS(Retd.) (JH:1984) as the Election Commissioner with effect from the date he assumes the office vice Ashok Lavasa, Election Commissioner who has resigned with effect from 31 August, 2020," said a gazette notification by the legislative department of Ministry of Law and Justice dated Friday.

Kumar had served as the union finance secretary from September, 2017 to February this year. Following this he was appointed as Chairperson of the Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Election Commissioners have tenure of six years, or up to the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. Kumar was born on 19 February, 1960. Kumar will replace Lavasa who was last month appointed as the vice-president of Asian Development Bank (ADB) whose term at EC officially concludes at end of this month. Lavasa's resignation was accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.

Currently, EC consists of Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora, and two Election Commissioners including Sushil Chandra other than Lavasa.

