Former financial services secretary Debasish Panda appointed IRDAI chairman

IRDAI chairman Debasish Panda. File photo
1 min read . 06:45 PM IST Livemint

  • Debasish Panda, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, retired as financial services secretary in January this year

The union government has appointed former financial services secretary Debasish Panda as chairman of IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India). His tenure as the chief of insurance regulator will be for three years.

The appointment was approved by Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Panda, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, retired as financial services secretary in January this year after a two-year stint.

The appointment of IRDAI chairman comes nearly 9 months after the vacancy was created following Subhash Chandra Khuntia completing his term in May last year.

