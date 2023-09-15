comScore
Former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal likely to be appointed as new JNU Chancellor: Report
Former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal is going to be appointed as the new Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), as per media reports released on Friday. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter) best wishes poured in for the former Indian ambassador to Turkey, Egypt, France, and Russia for his new role.

Currently, Vijay Kumar Saraswat who is a member of NITI Aayog is serving as the Chancellor of JNU, and as per the reports, the government will soon make the official announcement for the appointment of Kanwal Sibal for the role.

Who is Kanwal Sibal?

As a seasoned diplomat, Kanwal Sibal has served Government of India in various capacities. As per TATA Communications, he was a member of India’s National Security Advisory Board from 2008 to 2010. He is on the Board of the New York based East-West Institute and member of the Executive Council of the Vivekanand International Foundation. Kanwal Sibha is also an adviser to the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. He is also Chairman of the Forum of Strategic and Security Studies.

Kanwal Sibal keep sharing his views and opinions on geopolitics and India's foreign policies through opinion pieces with various media outlets. In 2017, he received Padma Shree- fourth highest civilian award of India by the then President of India Pranab Mukherjee. 

As an diplomat, Kanwal Sibal was also decorated by Russian Foreign Minister on behalf of the Russian Foreign Ministry for contributions to international cooperation.

The high-level appointments to the JNU are watched closely as the university has seen some political disturbances in the recent times. The two student unions in the university- ABVP and AISF engage in intense political competetion with each which sometimes even led to violence withing the campus of JNU. In 2022, the government appointed Santishree D. Pandit as the vice-chancellor of JNU. 

 

Updated: 15 Sep 2023, 09:15 PM IST
