Because of his old age and health, Chautala, like other prisoners over the age of 70 will also be entitled to a bed. Prisoners of advanced age are also not assigned any work in the jail’s factories. “Usually, on the doctor’s advice, we allow beds for elderly prisoners. In his (Chautala’s) case too, a bed will be given. The bed is from the jail factory. Apart from this, we also ensure that elderly prisoners have someone to take care of them inside. Prisoners with good conduct who wish to help the elderly are assigned such jobs. This is a voluntarily task assigned by the jail superintendent," said a mid-level prison officer who asked not to be named.