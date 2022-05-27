Former Haryana CM OP Chautala gets 4-yr jail term in disproportionate asset case

CBI lists disproportionate assets of Chautalas. Here they are:

The CBI said that Chautala accumulated enormous wealth and invested the same throughout the country in the shape of thousands of acres of land, multi complexes, palatial residential houses, hotels, farmhouses, business agencies, petrol pumps and other investments apart from investments in foreign countries. “43 immovable properties in all, apart from cash and jewellery were accumulated. Additional properties were also suspected to be of the accused family."