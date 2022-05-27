Former Haryana CM OP Chautala gets 4-yr jail term in disproportionate asset case

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
CBI alleged that while functioning as the chief minister, O.P. Chautala and his family members accumulated assets disproportionate to his lawful sources of income
Former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala has been awarded a four-year jail term by a special CBI court on Friday in a disproportionate asset case. The court also imposed a ₹50 lakh fine. Meanwhile, four of his properties have been confiscated.
Chautala was the chief minister of Haryana between 24 July, 1999 and 5 March, 2005.
The disproportionate assets were calculated to be ₹6,09,79,026 and the percentage of DA (Disproportionate Assets) was 189.11% of his known sources of income. Accordingly, CBI had charge-sheeted the accused for the offence under the relevant section of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
CBI lists disproportionate assets of Chautalas. Here they are:
The CBI said that Chautala accumulated enormous wealth and invested the same throughout the country in the shape of thousands of acres of land, multi complexes, palatial residential houses, hotels, farmhouses, business agencies, petrol pumps and other investments apart from investments in foreign countries. “43 immovable properties in all, apart from cash and jewellery were accumulated. Additional properties were also suspected to be of the accused family."
An investigation with regard to additional properties was also conducted for ascertaining the link of the accused family with the said properties.
The chargesheet filed in the matter after the conclusion of the investigation stated that accused OP Chautala had acquired assets, both immovable and movable, which were disproportionate to his known source of income.
Other charges against Chautala
Last year, Chautala was released from the Tihar Jail from 10 years of prison sentence after completing the due formalities. He and 53 others, in June 2008, were charged in connection with the appointment of 3,206 junior basic teachers in the state of Haryana during 1999-2000.
