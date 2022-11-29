Former health secretary Preeti Sudan takes oath as UPSC member

Former health secretary Preeti Sudan takes oath as UPSC member1 min read . 02:24 PM IST
The UPSC is headed by a chairperson and can have a maximum of 10 members. With Sudan’s appointment, there is still a vacancy of four members in the Commission.
New Delhi: Top Andhra Pradesh cadre IAS officer and former health secretary Preeti Sudan on Tuesday took the oath of office and secrecy as Member, UPSC.
The oath was administered to her by the UPSC chairman Dr Manoj Soni.
According to the USPC, Sudan superannuated as the Union Health Secretary in July, 2020. She also served as Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution, and in Women and Child Development and Defence Ministries.
Preeti Sudan is an M.Phil in Economics & MSc in Social Policy and Planning from LSE.
Amongst her notable contributions have been initiating two major flagship programmes of the country, i.e., Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Ayushman Bharat, apart from Legislation on National Medical Commission, Allied Health Professionals Commission & ban on E-cigarettes.
Sudan was also a Consultant with the World Bank. She served as Chair of COP-8 of Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, Vice Chair of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, Chair of Global Digital Health Partnership and as member of WHO’s Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response.
The UPSC, is India’s premier central recruitment agency for recruitment of all the Group ‘A’ officers under Government of India. The body conducts civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.
