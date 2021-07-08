Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh passed away in the early hours of Thursday after battling a prolonged illness, news agency PTI reported. He was 87.

Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj, Indira Gandhi Medical College, and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla informed that Singh was under treatment at the hospital. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 infection on April 13 and was taken to Max Hospital in Mohali.

The nine-time MLA and five-time MP, Singh served as Himachal Pradesh's chief minister for six times.

Virbhadra was tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11 for the second time in two months.

He had earlier tested positive for the disease on April 12.

Earlier, he was admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh after he tested positive for coronavirus on April 12.

Singh had returned home in Holly Lodge here on April 30 from the Chandigarh hospital after getting cured of the first infection.

However, he was admitted to IGMC within hours after reaching home, as he complained of cardiac and breathing problems. He was under treatment in the hospital ever since then.

-With agency inputs

