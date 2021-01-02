Former Home Min Buta Singh dies at 86, Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Raj CM pay tributes

Senior Rajasthan Congress leader and former MP from Jalore, Buta Singh passed away on Saturday aged 86.

The leader's son, Arvinder Singh Lovely Sidhu took to Facebook to inform about his father's passing.

"My father, Buta Singh passed away today morning. May Waheguru bless his soul," his post read (roughly translated from Hindi).

Narendra Modi expressed grief at the demise of the Congress leader and extended condolences to his family. He said on Twitter, Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as the downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters.

Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2021

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to say, Buta Singh devoted his entire life to the country. It is a great loss for the nation.

सरदार बूटा सिंह जी के देहांत से देश ने एक सच्चा जनसेवक और निष्ठावान नेता खो दिया है।



उन्होंने अपना पूरा जीवन देश की सेवा और जनता की भलाई के लिए समर्पित कर दिया, जिसके लिए उन्हें सदैव याद रखा जाएगा।



इस मुश्किल समय में उनके परिवारजनों को मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 2, 2021

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief at the demise of the Congress leader and extended condolences to his family.

"Sad to learn about the demise of a former union minister, senior Congress leader and former MP from Rajasthan, Shri Buta Singh ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this difficult time, may God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace," Gehlot wrote on Twitter.

Sad to learn about the demise of former union minister, senior Congress leader and former MP from Rajasthan, Shri Buta Singh ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this difficult time, may God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 2, 2021

A four-time MP from Jalore-Sirohi Lok Sabha constituency, Buta Singh served as Home Minister of India in the Rajiv Gandhi government from 1986 to 1989, and National President of Scheduled Caste Commission.

The senior Congress leader was in a coma since October last year when he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.

His family said Singh died around 5.30 am.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via