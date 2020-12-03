Former Hry CM O P Chautala admitted to hospital, will undergo Covid test

Former Hry CM O P Chautala admitted to hospital, will undergo Covid test1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2020, 06:37 AM IST
INLD president Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala has been admitted to Gurgaon's Medanta hospital
Former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal president Om Prakash Chautala was admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon on Wednesday after he caught a cold and fell sick, a party spokesperson said here.
Chautala, 85, caught a cold a few days ago and had recently attended the wedding functions of his grandsons, the party spokesperson said.
"INLD president Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala has been admitted to Gurgaon's Medanta hospital," he said, adding his condition was stable.
Chautala will undergo a test for COVID-19 as he also has a cough.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.