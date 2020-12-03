Former Hry CM O P Chautala admitted to hospital, will undergo Covid test

Former Hry CM O P Chautala admitted to hospital, will undergo Covid test1 min read . 06:37 AM IST
INLD president Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala has been admitted to Gurgaon's Medanta hospital
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
INLD president Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala has been admitted to Gurgaon's Medanta hospital
Former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal president Om Prakash Chautala was admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon on Wednesday after he caught a cold and fell sick, a party spokesperson said here.
Former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal president Om Prakash Chautala was admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon on Wednesday after he caught a cold and fell sick, a party spokesperson said here.
Chautala, 85, caught a cold a few days ago and had recently attended the wedding functions of his grandsons, the party spokesperson said.
Chautala, 85, caught a cold a few days ago and had recently attended the wedding functions of his grandsons, the party spokesperson said.
"INLD president Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala has been admitted to Gurgaon's Medanta hospital," he said, adding his condition was stable.
Chautala will undergo a test for COVID-19 as he also has a cough.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.