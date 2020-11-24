Former IAG CEO Willie Walsh to become the new IATA boss

NEW DELHI : Willie Walsh, a former chief executive of International Airlines Group (IAG), is set to become the eighth director general of international airline association, The International Air Transport Association (IATA), replacing incumbent Alexandre de Juniac from 1 April 2021.

The IATA Board of Governors will recommend atthe 76th IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 24 November 2020 the appointment of Willie Walsh to become IATA’s eighth Director General from 1 April 2021, IATA said in a statement on Tuesday.

De Juniac, who joined IATA in September 2016, was earlier the chairman and chief executive of Air France-KLM.

"Alexandre has led our industry in extraordinary times. Under his leadership IATA has become a stronger and an even more relevant organization," said Carsten Spohr, Chair of the IATA Board of Governors and CEO of Lufthansa.

Montreal-headquartered IATA, which is also the largest airline association in the world comprising over 290 airlines from across 117 countries, helps formulate aviation standards and policies.

