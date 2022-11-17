Former IAS officer CV Ananda Bose appointed as West Bengal Governor

After former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar became the Vice-President of India, Manipur Governor La Ganesan took additional charge of West Bengal, but on Thursday, the President appointed former IAS officer Dr. CV Ananda Bose as the regular Governor of West Bengal.
“The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose as the regular Governor of West Bengal. The above appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge of his office. For immediate release," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a press communique.
Dr. CV Ananda Bose is a 1977-batch former officer of the Indian Administrative Services who has served as the rank of Secretary of Government of India, Chief Secretary to state governments, and University Vice-Chancellor. He has earned a reputation in the field of good governance with innovative ideas.
As a senior officer for the Government of India, Bose has also represented India at various international forums and the United Nations has selected his initiatives 'Global Best Practice' four times. He is also a writer and has published 32 books in English, Hindi, and Malayalam on genres like novels, short stories, poems, and essays.
The appointment of Bose in a politically volatile state will be observed carefully by political pundits. Former Governor Dhankar used to have several confrontations with the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Government and the ruling TMC accused him of overstepping his constitutional role.
The West Bengal BJP was reported to be a little disappointed with Ganesan as he was soft-natured and was largely on cordial terms with the Chief Minister. Ganesan even invited Mamata Banerjee to the birthday event of his brother in Chennai, which she attended.
On Monday, when a delegation of BJP leaders reached Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum against TMC leader Akhil Giri for his “objectionable" comments on the President, they didn't find Governor in office.
"Even 72 hours after his comments, the Chief Minister has not recommended his sacking to the Governor, and she has not even asked him to resign. We emailed the Governor on Saturday. We have come to the Raj Bhavan with a demand. This is not an appeal. There is enough scope in the Constitution for him to advise the Chief Minister to sack the minister, whether he is in Delhi, Imphal, or Chennai. How he does it is his matter," Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari said.
