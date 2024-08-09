Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar’s father Dilip booked for criminal intimidation

  • Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's father Dilip booked for criminal intimidation

Livemint
Updated9 Aug 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Former trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who was instructed by Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration officials to join the institute latest by July 23, did not report on Tuesday.
Former trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who was instructed by Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration officials to join the institute latest by July 23, did not report on Tuesday. (HT_PRINT)

A case was registered against Dilip Khedka, the father of former IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar. It was alleged that while Puja Khedkar was posted at the Pune Collector's office, Dilip Khedkar allegedly visited the office and got involved in an argument with officials of the Pune Collector's office, seeking a separate cabin for Puja in June.

Pune Police DCP Smarthna Patil told news agency ANI that the case against Dilip was filed at Bundgarden Police station Thursday night. The case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 504 (intentionally insults) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 02:54 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaFormer IAS trainee Puja Khedkar’s father Dilip booked for criminal intimidation

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    333.10
    02:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    10.4 (3.22%)

    Tata Steel

    151.75
    02:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.25 (0.83%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.40
    02:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    4.1 (1.37%)

    Tata Power

    418.60
    02:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    0.6 (0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Trent

    6,150.00
    02:43 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    507.2 (8.99%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,410.85
    02:43 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    282.2 (6.84%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,386.55
    02:41 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    152.5 (6.83%)

    Cholamandalam Financial Holdings

    1,562.05
    02:43 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    88.8 (6.03%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.0062.00
      Chennai
      71,212.001,237.00
      Delhi
      70,312.00-628.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.00-282.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue