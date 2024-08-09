Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's father Dilip booked for criminal intimidation

A case was registered against Dilip Khedka, the father of former IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar. It was alleged that while Puja Khedkar was posted at the Pune Collector's office, Dilip Khedkar allegedly visited the office and got involved in an argument with officials of the Pune Collector's office, seeking a separate cabin for Puja in June.

