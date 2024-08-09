Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's father Dilip booked for criminal intimidation

Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's father Dilip booked for criminal intimidation

Livemint

  • Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's father Dilip booked for criminal intimidation

Former trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who was instructed by Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration officials to join the institute latest by July 23, did not report on Tuesday.

A case was registered against Dilip Khedka, the father of former IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar. It was alleged that while Puja Khedkar was posted at the Pune Collector's office, Dilip Khedkar allegedly visited the office and got involved in an argument with officials of the Pune Collector's office, seeking a separate cabin for Puja in June.

Pune Police DCP Smarthna Patil told news agency ANI that the case against Dilip was filed at Bundgarden Police station Thursday night. The case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 504 (intentionally insults) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.