Home >News >India >Former Infosys CEO to head task force to help govt in bringing major reforms in bureaucracy

Former Infosys CEO to head task force to help govt in bringing major reforms in bureaucracy

File photo: S.D. Shibulal
2 min read . 10:11 PM IST PTI

  • The Centre has recently approved the ‘National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building - Mission Karmayogi' to effect a transformational shift from rule based training to role-based capacity development of all civil services in the country

Former Infosys CEO S D Shibu Lal was on Wednesday appointed chairperson of a three-member task force formed to help the government in bringing major bureaucratic reforms through its ambitious "Mission Karmayogi".

Besides Lal who is founder of ShikshaLokam and founder and ex-CEO of Infosys Limited, Govind Iyer, Consultant at global management consulting group Egon Zehnder, and Pankaj Bansal, Co-founder and Group CEO of HR tech company PeopleStrong, will be part of the task force, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Adil Zainulbhai, chairman designate, Capacity Building Commission, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will be a special invitee to the discussions of the task force, it said.

The Centre has recently approved the ‘National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building - Mission Karmayogi' to effect a transformational shift from rule based training to role-based capacity development of all civil services in the country so as to enhance citizen experience for government services and improve availability of competent work force.

To effectively roll out this competency driven mission, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), namely Karmayogi Bharat, would be set up as a not-for-profit company, the order said. It will be set up under section 8 of Companies Act, 2013 as a 100% government-owned entity.

The SPV will be responsible to deliver and manage design, implement, enhance and manage a digital platform and infrastructure, manage and deliver competency assessment services, and manage governance of telemetry data and ensure provision of monitoring and evaluation, it said.

“It has been decided to constitute a task force comprising leading experts to draw a clear road map for the guidance and operationalisation of the ‘Karmayogi Bharat’, the SPV," the order said.

The task force will be free to constitute working groups, co-opt additional members/experts/special invitees, and consult national and international leaders in the field, it said.

The task force shall submit its recommendations on organisational structure for the SPV aligning its vision, mission and functions; policy frameworks for HR, compensation, IT, procurement and oversight functions, and staffing plans for top management including board members and key personnel with panels of potential candidates.

The task force is expected to complete its work within a period of six months from the date of its constitution and submit its recommendations in the form of periodic/interim reports in respect of various terms assigned to it, the Personnel Ministry order said.

