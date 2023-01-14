Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has been hospitalised and currently remains on external oxygen support. The Indian businessman said that he had been infected with COVID-19 twice in two weeks 'accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia'. Modi said that he had now reached London after being ‘imprisoned’ for three weeks in Mexico City.
“After three weeks in confinement with double COVID-19 in two weeks, weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia," he wrote sharing photos from his hospital bed on Friday.
Taking to Instagram with a health update, the 59-year-old said that he had previously been 'confined' for three weeks, and had made several failed attempts to leave.
“Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and superstar super efficient son who did so much for me…Back in london. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately still on 24/7 external oxygen," he explained.
In a follow-up post the IPL founder shared a photo of himself standing with two doctors as a plane stood by in the background.
"With my two saviours. The two doctors treated and monitored me 24/7 for three weeks. One Mexico City based, whose care I was under…and the second is my London doctor who specifically flew to Mexico City to accompany me back to London," he wrote on Friday.
Earlier in 2022, Modi had made waves after making his relationship with actor Sushmita Sen ‘Instagram official’. He had spoken at length about starting a ‘new life’ with his ‘better-looking partner’ and shared a series of old and new pictures with the former Miss India.
Months later however, the duo were fuelling breakup rumours as Modi removed his Instagram profile picture featuring the actor and changed his bio (it had spoken of Sen as the love of his life). However, the two have never addressed the rumours directly.
On Friday, Sushmita Sen's brother left a comment on Modi's health update post - sparking fresh discussion about the possible couple.
(With inputs from agencies)
