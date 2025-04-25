Former ISRO chief K. Kasturirangan passes away at 84 in Bengaluru

Dr. K. Kasturirangan, former ISRO chief and the chairperson of the drafting committee for National Education Policy (NEP), passed away in Bengaluru on Friday. He was 84 years old.

A distinguished space scientist and visionary education reformer, Dr. Kasturirangan played a pivotal role in shaping both India's space program and its education landscape.

“He left for heavenly abode this morning at his residence in Bengaluru. His body will be kept at Raman Research Institute (RRI) for paying last respects on April 27,” PTI reported citing officials.

Known as the man behind education reforms listed in NEP, Kasturirangan had served as chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission.

He had also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha (2003–09) and as member of then Planning Commission of India.

He was a distinguished space scientist and visionary education reformer.

Kasturirangan was also the Director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore from April 2004 to 2009.