 Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s car meets with accident; she escapes unhurt | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 11 2024 15:52:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.90 0.60%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 815.85 0.94%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 448.05 -1.28%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 312.90 -0.14%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,495.00 -1.62%
Business News/ News / India/  Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s car meets with accident; she escapes unhurt
Back Back

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s car meets with accident; she escapes unhurt

 Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's car meets with accident in J&K, no serious injuries reported

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s car met with an accident en route to Anantnag in J&K todayPremium
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s car met with an accident en route to Anantnag in J&K today

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti’s car met with an accident en route to Anantnag on Thursday. However, the PDP president and her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries, informed PDP Media Cell.

As per the police, the vehicle collided with a civilian car at Sangam, a police official said.

Mufti, who was on her way to Khanabal to meet the victims of a fire incident, did not suffer any injuries. However, a police officer in her personal security sustained minor injuries, the official said.

 

Later, her daughter Iltija Mufti posted on X, Ms Mufti’s car met with a terrible accident enroute Anantnag today. Thanks to the grace of god she & her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries.

The PDP president went ahead with her scheduled visit.

(More details awaited)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 Jan 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App