Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s car meets with accident; she escapes unhurt
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's car meets with accident in J&K, no serious injuries reported
Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti’s car met with an accident en route to Anantnag on Thursday. However, the PDP president and her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries, informed PDP Media Cell.
Later, her daughter Iltija Mufti posted on X, Ms Mufti’s car met with a terrible accident enroute Anantnag today. Thanks to the grace of god she & her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries.
The PDP president went ahead with her scheduled visit.
(More details awaited)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!