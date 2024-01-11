Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti’s car met with an accident en route to Anantnag on Thursday. However, the PDP president and her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries, informed PDP Media Cell.

As per the police, the vehicle collided with a civilian car at Sangam, a police official said.

Mufti, who was on her way to Khanabal to meet the victims of a fire incident, did not suffer any injuries. However, a police officer in her personal security sustained minor injuries, the official said.