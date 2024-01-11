Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s car meets with accident; she escapes unhurt

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s car meets with accident; she escapes unhurt

Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's car meets with accident in J&K, no serious injuries reported

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s car met with an accident en route to Anantnag in J&K today

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti’s car met with an accident en route to Anantnag on Thursday. However, the PDP president and her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries, informed PDP Media Cell.

As per the police, the vehicle collided with a civilian car at Sangam, a police official said.

Mufti, who was on her way to Khanabal to meet the victims of a fire incident, did not suffer any injuries. However, a police officer in her personal security sustained minor injuries, the official said.

Later, her daughter Iltija Mufti posted on X, Ms Mufti’s car met with a terrible accident enroute Anantnag today. Thanks to the grace of god she & her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries.

The PDP president went ahead with her scheduled visit.

(More details awaited)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.