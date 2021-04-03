Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah, who recently tested Covid positive, hospitalised

Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah, who recently tested Covid positive, hospitalised1 min read . 01:59 PM IST
Omar Abdullah said Farooq Abdullah has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar based on the advice of doctors
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Omar Abdullah said Farooq Abdullah has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar based on the advice of doctors
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, was on Saturday admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, was on Saturday admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure.
Taking to Twitter, his son Omar Abdullah said Farooq Abdullah has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar based on the advice of doctors "to enable them to better monitor" him.
Taking to Twitter, his son Omar Abdullah said Farooq Abdullah has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar based on the advice of doctors "to enable them to better monitor" him.
"Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support and their prayers," he added.
The 85-year-old NC president tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. He was kept in home-isolation initially, but doctors on Saturday decided to shift him to a hospital for better medical care.
Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wished him a speedy recovery after news of his testing positive for the disease came to light.
Farooq Abdullah received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 2.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.