Former J&K DGP counters NYT report about 'armed villagers' of Kashmir2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Former J&K DGP SP Vaid dubbed it an attempt by ‘international forces backing terrorism’ to ‘float a false narrative’.
A recent report suggesting that civilians were being armed by the government in Jammu and Kashmir has prompted a sharp rebuke from officials. Former J&K DGP SP Vaid dubbed it an attempt by ‘international forces backing terrorism’ to ‘float a false narrative’. The New York Times report suggested that the village defense committees had made a comeback in recent months following a 'series of bloody attacks against Hindus'.
