Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren sent to 5-day ED custody.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren was sent to 5-day ED custody on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case related to the alleged land scam on 31st January.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court declined to intervene in the arrest of an individual by the ED in connection with a money laundering case. The court directed the individual, represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, to approach the high court for any relief. The special bench comprised Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh, and Bela M Trivedi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sibal said, “In these kinds of cases, this court needs to send a message. Here, we are dealing with a chief minister, who has been arrested. Please see the evidence. This is not fair"

Meanwhile, amidst the political turmoil in Jharkhand, Champai Soren, a leader from the JMM, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Friday at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

Accompanying Soren, Alamgir Alam from the Congress and Satyanand Bhokta from the RJD also took the oath as ministers in the Jharkhand cabinet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the swearing-in ceremony, several legislators are heading to Hyderabad in preparation for the upcoming floor test in the assembly. This move is part of the alliance's strategy to secure the support of its members. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

In the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha holds 29 seats, its ally the Congress has 17 seats, while the RJD and the CPI (ML) each have 1 seat. With the combined support of 43 MLAs, the alliance known as the INDIA bloc appears to have the necessary numbers to successfully navigate through a floor test.

(This is a breaking news) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!