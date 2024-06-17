Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa grilled for four hours by CID in POCSO case

Bengaluru: Karnataka's former chief minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa on Monday appeared before the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in relation to a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to reports, the former chief minister of Karnataka was questioned for nearly four hours.

On Thursday, a Bengaluru court issued a non-bailable warrant against Yediyurappa for immediate arrest in connection with a sexual assault case involving a minor girl under the POCSO Act. This law addresses sexual assault cases against minors.

However, on Friday, the Karnataka High Court issued an order stating that coercive proceedings of arrest and detention against Yediyurappa will be kept on hold until the next date of hearing.

What is BS Yediyurappa accused of? The mother of a 17-year-old girl filed a complaint that her daughter was molested by the influential Lingayat leader BS Yediyurappa. The mother complained that the former Karnataka CM sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February 2 this year.

She alleged that the crime occurred at Yediyurappa's residence in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru. Yediyurappa has denied the charge. “People would teach a lesson to those indulging in conspiracies against me,” he said.

Last week, the victim's brother filed a petition in court, alleging no progress in the investigation despite the case being registered nearly three months ago.

The petitioner urged Yediyurappa's arrest and interrogation. Following the case registration by Sadashivanagar police in March, Karnataka's Director General of Police Alok Mohan ordered its transfer to the CID for ongoing investigation.

The 54-year-old woman, who had levelled the charge against Yediyurappa, died at a private hospital last month due to lung cancer. The CID collected Yediyurappa's voice sample in April after summoning him to the office.

Cases against BS Yediyurappa According to the Karnataka Police, Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act, 2012.