Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa booked under POCSO

Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa booked under POCSO

Edited By Alka Jain

Sadashivanagar police file POCSO case against former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa for alleged sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl during a meeting on February 2.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)

Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) at Sadashivanagar police in Bengaluru during the early hours of Friday.

The mother of a 17-year-old girl lodged a complaint alleging sexual assault by the senior BJP leader during a meeting regarding official matters on February 2. Following this, police registered a case against the former CM under section 8 of POCSO (sexual assault) and section 354 A (sexual harassment).

As of now, Yediyurappa has not issued any public statement regarding the allegations.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

