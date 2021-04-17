Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy tests positive for COVID-19

Ten states including Karnataka reported 79.32 per cent of the new cases. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,729. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,360 while Delhi reported 19,486 new cases. India's total active caseload has reached 16,79,740. It now comprises 11.56 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,09,997 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. (ANI)