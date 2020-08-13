Home >News >India >Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah discharged from hospital after testing negative for Covid-19
Congress leader Siddaramaiah (ANI)
Congress leader Siddaramaiah (ANI)

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah discharged from hospital after testing negative for Covid-19

1 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2020, 04:35 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • He has been advised follow-up and home quarantine as per guidelines, said Chairman, Manipal HospitalsHe has also thanked people of the state and others, who wished his speedy recovery, the statement said

The former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress' leader of opposition Siddaramaiah, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru for novel coronavirus infection, has been discharged after fully recovering from the virus, his office said in a statement today.

He has been discharged after reports of the second test also came out negative, it said.

Leader of opposition and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is being discharged in accordance with guidelines.His vital parameters were stable and at the time of discharge, he was comfortable and asymptomatic. He has been advised follow-up and home quarantine as per guidelines, said Chairman, Manipal Hospitals.

After ten days of hospitalisation and Siddaramaiah, has tested negative for covid-19.

Siddaramaiah who turned 72 on Wednesday was admitted to Manipal Hospital, a private healthcare provider in Bengaluru, on 3 August for urinary infection and subsequently he had tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

The former chief minister of the southern state thanked doctors and medical staff who took care of him at the Manipal hospital for the last ten days.

He has also thanked people of the state and others, who wished his speedy recovery, the statement said.

Siddaramaiah's son and Congress MLA from Varuna Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah had tested positive on August 7.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who was also undergoing treatment for COVID infection at the same Manipal Hospital was discharged on Monday after recovery. He is currently under self-quarantine at home.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
File photo of Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (ANI)

After treatment, Congress's Siddaramaiah tests negative for covid- 19

1 min read . 12 Aug 2020
Despite reports of the economy opening up and the overall unemployment rate dropping to pre-covid-19 levels, hundreds of thousands of people are still looking for a job in a market that may no longer have a space for them. Photo: iStock

Covid-19 has turned millennials into India’s worried generation

6 min read . 10 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout