The former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress' leader of opposition Siddaramaiah, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru for novel coronavirus infection, has been discharged after fully recovering from the virus, his office said in a statement today.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress' leader of opposition Siddaramaiah, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru for novel coronavirus infection, has been discharged after fully recovering from the virus, his office said in a statement today.

He has been discharged after reports of the second test also came out negative, it said.

He has been discharged after reports of the second test also came out negative, it said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Leader of opposition and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is being discharged in accordance with guidelines.His vital parameters were stable and at the time of discharge, he was comfortable and asymptomatic. He has been advised follow-up and home quarantine as per guidelines, said Chairman, Manipal Hospitals.

After ten days of hospitalisation and Siddaramaiah, has tested negative for covid-19.

Siddaramaiah who turned 72 on Wednesday was admitted to Manipal Hospital, a private healthcare provider in Bengaluru, on 3 August for urinary infection and subsequently he had tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

The former chief minister of the southern state thanked doctors and medical staff who took care of him at the Manipal hospital for the last ten days.

He has also thanked people of the state and others, who wished his speedy recovery, the statement said.

Siddaramaiah's son and Congress MLA from Varuna Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah had tested positive on August 7.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who was also undergoing treatment for COVID infection at the same Manipal Hospital was discharged on Monday after recovery. He is currently under self-quarantine at home.