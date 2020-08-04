Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tests positive for Covid-19

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Informing about the same on social media site Twitter, Siddaramaiah said, "I have been tested positive for Covid-19 and also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms and to quarantine themselves."

I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution.



I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 4, 2020

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and one of his daughters are undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. On Monday the Karnataka CM said there was no need for anyone to worry and he will soon get back to work after recovery. The Manipal Hospital where the 77-year-old leader has been admitted since last night said he is "doing well" and "clinically stable."

The Chief Minister had taken to Twitter on Sunday night to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being shifted to hospital. "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," Yediyurappa had said

Karnataka has so far reported 74,598 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Karnataka has seen a substantial increase in COVID-19 recovery rate, which was 5.67 per cent in the last week, state Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar said.

"Every day there is an increase in recovery rate which is higher by 9.17 per cent in Bengaluru city. The overall recovery rate of the state by Sunday evening was 42.81 per cent and it is 35.14 per cent in Bengaluru," the Minister wrote in a tweet.

