Former Karnataka player K Hoysala dies of cardiac arrest at 34. Details here

Karnataka cricketer K Hoysala passed away at the age of 34 after suffering cardiac arrest. He suffered a cardiac arrest following a match in the ongoing Aegis South Zone tournament. He was playing against Tamil Nadu in the South Zone IA & AD tournament at the RSI grounds. As per TOI report, the incident happened on 20 February.

As per news agency PTI report, Hoysala, who represented Karnataka in the age-group tournaments, collapsed on the field while attending the post-match huddle. After administrating immediate CPR, he was sent to the neighbouring Bowring Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Speaking to India Today, Dean of Bowring Hospital and Atal Bihari Medical College Dr. Manoj Kumar said that the cricketer was brought dead. "Hoysala was brought in dead, mostly due to a heart attack. We have completed the postmortem and are awaiting the report, Dr Kumar said as quoted by India Today.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, Karnataka Minister of Health & Family Welfare expressed his sadness to hear about the sudden demise of emerging cricketer, fast bowler.

Taking to X, Rao wrote, “Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Karnataka's emerging cricketer, fast bowler K. Hoysala, during the Aegis South Zone Tournament. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends in this hour of grief. Recent incidents of youth succumbing to cardiac arrest underscore the importance of health awareness and the need for us to be vigilant about cardiac health."