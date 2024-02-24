Former Karnataka player K Hoysala dies of cardiac arrest at 34. Details here
K Hoysala, aged 34, former Karnataka junior cricketer, succumbs to cardiac arrest after playing against Tamil Nadu in South Zone IA & AD tournament.
Karnataka cricketer K Hoysala passed away at the age of 34 after suffering cardiac arrest. He suffered a cardiac arrest following a match in the ongoing Aegis South Zone tournament. He was playing against Tamil Nadu in the South Zone IA & AD tournament at the RSI grounds. As per TOI report, the incident happened on 20 February.
Hoysala is a fast bowler. As per TOI report, in the past, he had played for Bellary Tuskers and also donned the jersey of Shivamogga Lions in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL), later rebranded as KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy, for a couple of seasons. Reports have also stated that he played a crucial role in the match where Karnataka won against Tamil Nadu.
(With PTI inputs)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!