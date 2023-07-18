comScore
Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy died in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday. The death of the former Kerala chief minister was announced by his son, Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post. "Appa has passed away", Oommen wrote on his Facebook page, without elaborating.

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who served as chief minister of Kerala twice, was 79.

Chandy, who had not been keeping well for quite some time, had been staying in Bengaluru for treatment at a health facility.

Oommen Chandy dies at 79: Condolences pour in

Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran condoled the death of the former Kerala Chief Minister.

"The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of 'love' finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, @Oommen_Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls," Sudhakaran tweeted.

 

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep grief over the death of former CM Oommen Chandy.

"We were elected to the Legislative Assembly in the same year. It was at the same stage that we came to the political fore through student life. We led public life at the same time and it is extremely difficult to bid him farewell. Oommen Chandy was a capable administrator and a person who was closely involved in people's lives.," said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Congress Kerala said Chandy was loved across generations and sections of the population.

“Extremely sad to bid farewell to our most beloved leader and former CM Shri. Oommen Chandy. One of the most popular and dynamic leaders of Kerala, Chandy sir was loved across generations and sections of the population. The Congress family will miss his leadership and energy," the Congress Kerala tweeted.

Oommen Chandy death news: Kerala declares holiday

The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holiday and two days' mourning as a mark of respect to the late former chief minister.

Who was Oommen Chandy?

Oommen Chandy served as the Kerala chief minister twice - from 2004-06 and 2011-16.

Oommen Chandy represented the Puthupally constituency in Kottayam district for more than 50 years. He was the MLA from Puthupally.

Chandy first represented Puthupally in 1970 when he was the Youth Congress president. He became a minister for the first time in the K Karunakaran cabinet in 1977. He was appointed Chief Minister twice. He had handled the finance portfolio in the state. He had also been the Leader of Opposition.

Oommen Chandy is survived by his wife Mariamma and children Maria Oommen, Chandy Oommen and Achu Oommen.

 

Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST
