Former law minister and veteran lawyer Shanti Bhushan passed away on Tuesday after a brief illness.

Bhushan was 97 years old.

Bhushan was one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Bhushan served as the law minister in the Morarji Desai-led Janata Party government from 1977 to 1979, which came to power after the Emergency.