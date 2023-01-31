Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Former law minister Shanti Bhushan passes away at 97

Former law minister Shanti Bhushan passes away at 97

1 min read . 09:10 PM ISTANI
Shanti Bhushan called for a ‘reorientation’ within AAP saying all is not well in the party and it is not being run following its founding principles. Photo:

Bhushan was one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Former law minister and veteran lawyer Shanti Bhushan passed away on Tuesday after a brief illness.

Former law minister and veteran lawyer Shanti Bhushan passed away on Tuesday after a brief illness.

Bhushan was 97 years old.

Bhushan was 97 years old.

Bhushan was one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Bhushan was one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Bhushan served as the law minister in the Morarji Desai-led Janata Party government from 1977 to 1979, which came to power after the Emergency. 

Bhushan served as the law minister in the Morarji Desai-led Janata Party government from 1977 to 1979, which came to power after the Emergency. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP