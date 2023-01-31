Former law minister Shanti Bhushan passes away at 97

Former law minister Shanti Bhushan passes away at 971 min read . 09:10 PM IST
Bhushan was one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party.
Former law minister and veteran lawyer Shanti Bhushan passed away on Tuesday after a brief illness.
Bhushan was 97 years old.
Bhushan was one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party.
Bhushan served as the law minister in the Morarji Desai-led Janata Party government from 1977 to 1979, which came to power after the Emergency.
