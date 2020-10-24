Home >News >India >Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19
BJP's Bihar In-charge Devendra Fadnavis (ANI)
BJP's Bihar In-charge Devendra Fadnavis (ANI)

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19

1 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2020, 02:44 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Fadnavis said on Twitter he's in isolation and taking all medication and treatment as per the advice of the doctors

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The BJP leader shared the information on his Twitter handle.

"I have been working every single day since the lockdown, but now it seems that God wantsme to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors," he said.

"Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take care, everyone!," the former Maharashtra chief minister added in the tweet.

Fadnavis has been been made BJP's in-charge for the upcoming Bihar polls.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Eknath Khadse is all set to join the Nationalist Congress Party at 2 pm on 23 October.

Eknath Khadse quits BJP, blames Devendra Fadnavis for decision; to join NCP soon

2 min read . 21 Oct 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout