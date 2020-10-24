Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19
BJP's Bihar In-charge Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 02:44 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Fadnavis said on Twitter he's in isolation and taking all medication and treatment as per the advice of the doctors

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The BJP leader shared the information on his Twitter handle.

The BJP leader shared the information on his Twitter handle.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"I have been working every single day since the lockdown, but now it seems that God wantsme to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors," he said.

"Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take care, everyone!," the former Maharashtra chief minister added in the tweet.

Fadnavis has been been made BJP's in-charge for the upcoming Bihar polls.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.