The CBI arrested Anand Daga for allegedly trying to subvert the Bombay High Court-directed preliminary enquiry against Deshmukh.

For now, Deshmukh's lawyer has been brought to Delhi on transit remand.

The advocate will be produced before a competent court along with arrested CBI sub-inspector Abhishek Tiwari, who was taken into custody on Wednesday night for allegedly receiving a bribe from Daga, according to the PTI news agency.

The CBI has registered a case against its Sub-inspector; a Nagpur-based advocate and unknown others on certain allegations, including illegal gratification. During the investigation of the said case, CBI has today arrested the Sub Inspector.

A report of the preliminary enquiry purportedly giving clean chit to Deshmukh was leaked on Saturday night causing embarrassment to the agency.

The CBI started a probe into the leakage in which it emerged that findings of the preliminary enquiry were influenced.

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed against Deshmukh on allegations of corruption.

The claimed PE findings which were leaked showed the Deputy SP probing the matter had purportedly opined that no cognisable offence was made out against Deshmukh.

It was later converted into an FIR based on a contrasting opinion of the Deputy SP. The opinion mentioned in the FIR said that cognisable offence is made out against Deshmukh.

"The Preliminary Enquiry prima facie revealed that a cognisable offence is made out in the matter, wherein the then Home minister of Maharashtra, Shri Anil Deshmukh and unknown others have attempted to obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of their public duty," the CBI FIR alleged.

In the FIR, the CBI had booked Deshmukh and others unidentified under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act for "attempt to obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of public duty."

Allegations against Deshmukh had surfaced after the removal of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

He was removed after the role of policemen Sachin Waze surfaced into the case of an explosive-laden SUV which was found parked outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. Waze was arrested by the NIA.

In his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked Waze to extort over ₹100 crore a month from bars and restaurants of Mumbai, they said.

The FIR alleged that Deshmukh "and others" exercised undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials.

(With PTI inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.