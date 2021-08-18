Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has submitted an application, seeking exemption from appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

“We asked ED to wait until our case is heard at SC. We have told ED, in our letter, that we will appear before them after the Supreme Court order comes. Supreme Court has given us the liberty to exercise other remedies under CRPC as per the order so we will soon approach the appropriate court," Deshmukh's lawyer Inderpal Singh told reporters.

"When our petition is still pending in Supreme Court why ED is serving summons to us. We are cooperating with the agency," he added.

The ED had issued fresh summons to Deshmukh on Wednesday. The development came a day after the Supreme Court refused interim protection to the 71-year-old NCP politician from any coercive action by the federal agency.

Deshmukh had last month issued a video statement stating that he would appear before the ED "after" the apex court's decision on his petition.

He is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case of alleged extortion from orchestra bars in the state. ED had issued summons to the 71-year-old NCP leader and his son Hrishikesh Deshmukh seeking their appearance.

Deshmukh had skipped the previous summons by the agency to present himself.

The ED has alleged that ₹4.7 crore collected from orchestra bars by dismissed cop Sachin Waze, allegedly on Deshmukh's instructions, was transferred to the former minister's Nagpur- based educational trust by his son, who routed it via two hawala operators and showed it as a donation.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.